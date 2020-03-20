The COVID-19 pandemic has brought humanity to its knees- literally. The deadly pandemic has already caused astronomical levels of losses and the times ahead look no better. While the general outlook for most of the businesses has been grim, dare I say the situation has also pushed up numbers for a few- pharmaceutical industry to name one.

Remote working tools too are seeing an unprecedented surge in numbers as more and more companies ask their employees to work from home. And the prime-time spot among them has been taken up by Microsoft’s chat and communication application, Teams.

The platform has been quietly stacking up numbers, with Microsoft revealing a daily active user base of 44 Million as of Wednesday on the application. This is a 40% increase from the 32 Million users it reported on the 11th of March. The latest numbers put even broader daylight between Microsoft Teams and its arch-rival Slack.

“As organizations around the world are changing the way they work in response to the (coronavirus) situation, we’re going to learn a tremendous amount,” Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, said in a virtual news conference.

The announcement also coincided with Microsoft revealing a string of new features for the communication app, including background noise cancellation using AI, an enhanced set of features for hospitals to help with virtual appointments, among others.

Microsoft presently charges fee to business establishments for its full versions of Teams, but there is a free version that can be used by businesses with lesser employees and the general public.