Microsoft’s Build conference, one of the company’s and the tech community’s most sought after events every year, will be planned as a virtual ‘online’ event this year in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s biggest event for developers usually takes place in person every year, where it usually makes big announcements for its Windows and Office consumers.

“We will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together,” the company said in a statement to Verge.

The event is Microsoft’s flagship developer event and gives people a chance to learn, connect and code, according to the event’s own webpage. “At Microsoft Build, you’ll meet with the engineers behind the products you use every day and connect with your peers. Bring your questions and curiosity to Seattle and leave with inspiration and new skills to use and share,” the company says on the aforementioned page, explaining the importance of the event.

As of yet, Washington governor Jay Inslee has announced a ban on events with an expected gathering of more than 250 people until the end of March. However, the Microsoft Build event, which is supposed to take place in the month of May, is taking no risks and has already taken the decision to opt for a virtual environment to tackle any future regulations, should they come into effect.

Microsoft isn’t the only company to follow this trend as Facebook F8 and Google I/O were scheduled to take place earlier in May, and both have already canceled any in-person component of those developer events. The economical situation of the market as a whole is shaky as of yet, and companies are taking no chances with the virus.