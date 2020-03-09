Google and smartphone render leaks- a better love story than Twilight. Ever since Google has forayed into the smartphone manufacturing business, its mobile releases are always preceded by such extensive leaks that almost the entire of the phone is in the open even before it is released. This time too, it is no different.

Leaks regarding Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a, have surfaced again with a bunch of alleged hands-on photos of the phone posted online. And by the looks of it, the Pixel 4a seems to have a similar form-factor as its previous iteration, the Pixel 3a. The photos, which were posted in a group on Facebook as well as Reddit, show a punch-hole front camera at the top left corner along with thinner bezels. The phone also seems to have ditched the facial recognition from its elder sibling, the Pixel 4, along with a contrasting power button.

At the back, we have a square camera assembly, housing a single lens and an LED flash along with the fingerprint sensor. The phone is covered in what looks like an official Google fabric protective case. The cutouts point to a 3.5mm jack at the top as well. Although not much is known about the inside of the phone, however, the phone is reportedly going to house a Snapdragon 730 processor along with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

The official release date is still unknown though. The Pixel 4a was set to be launched at the Google I/O conference in May which was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. The phone is expected to be released later this year.