Google has announced plans to launch four new cloud data regions in Delhi, Doha, Melbourne, and Toronto. The latest additions would put Google Cloud’s roster at 26 regions worldwide. Delhi, Melbourne, and Toronto are the second regions within those markets enabling in-country disaster recovery for mission-critical applications.

Google had previously announced that it plans to open regions in Jakarta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seoul, and Warsaw over the course of next year. It had also recently thrown open its Salt Lake City data center.

The opening of the cloud data center in Doha would be the first such venture by the California-based tech giant in the Middle East region.

Google, via a blog post, said that “We’re also pleased to announce that we’ve signed our first strategic collaboration agreement to launch a region in the Middle East with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA). The region will launch in Doha, Qatar, allowing new and existing customers, as well as partners, to run their workloads locally. We see substantial interest from many customers in the Middle East and Africa, including Bespin Global, one of Asia’s leading cloud-managed service providers.”

John Lee, CEO, Bespin Global, expressed his optimism regarding the ease of customer interaction the latest investments by Google in its Cloud platform would bring.

“We work with some of the largest Korean enterprises, helping to drive their digital transformation initiatives. One of the key requirements that we have is that we need to deliver the same quality of service to all of our customers around the globe,” Lee said.

“Google Cloud’s continuous investments in expanding their own infrastructure to areas like the Middle East make it possible for us to meet our customers where they are,” he further added.

Google also affirmed its commitment to investment in Australia as well as supporting the expanding customer base while working hand in hand with financial service institutions like ANZ bank.

Gerard Florian, Group Executive, Technology, ANZ Bank, also echoed Google’s sentiments, hoping the new Melbourne region further enhances the cloud technology business.

“We aim to shape a world where people and communities thrive and Google Cloud is key to the transformation that enables us to achieve this purpose. Google Cloud’s Melbourne region presents opportunities to further enhance a cloud-based technology environment that incorporates integrated governance controls and service management, as well as consistent security controls,” Gerard Florian said.