A few days back, Samsung users reported receiving a weird notification from the in-built “Find My Mobile” application, which is used to track a device in case it is lost or misplaced.

Samsung users all over the world reported a weird Find My Mobile notification with just the number “1” appearing in the message. And even though Samsung had initially downplayed the incident, calling it an unintentional error caused during internal testing, reports suggest otherwise. The apparently harmless error might have been the outcome of a data breach. The security meltdown reportedly gave users access to other people’s personal data.

“A technical error resulted in a small number of users being able to access the details of another user. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we removed the ability to log in to the store on our website until the issue was fixed,” said a Samsung spokesperson in a statement.

Samsung has promised to get back to the users affected by the breach, which might have caused their data to be leaked. The company has not yet revealed the extent of the data breach or the type of information that might have been accessible to random strangers.

The incident comes amid an increasing number of data breaches in the tech world, with at least 10 high-profile breaches this year already, including Microsoft.