Continuing with the string of spec reveals about the newest addition to its revered console lineup, the Xbox Series X, Microsoft on Monday confirmed the console will come loaded with a massive12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice of what’s available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One. This type of spec score, along with a solid-state drive for faster loading, puts it way above most mid-range graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia and promises a very lucent future for the console scene.

“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher frame rates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” claims Xbox chief Phil Spencer in a blog post

Earlier, Microsoft had revealed hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing and variable rate shading (VRS), and the company says it has patented its own form of VRS. “Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, [developers] can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects,” explains Spencer. “This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.”

The Xbox Series X is also set to include a customized CPU based AMD’s ZEN 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture. Microsoft also confirmed that it is using an NVMe SSD on the Xbox Series X, which promises to boost load times and “nearly every aspect of playing games is improved,” according to Spencer.

The gaming powerhouse also comes with support for 8K gaming along with a 120fps frame rate. Microsoft says it has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support. This should reduce input lag and smooth out visuals in games on TVs.

The GPU will use the Variable Rate Shading technique, allowing it to focus effects on individual objects rather than on the entire screen. The Xbox Series X will also have hardware-accelerated DirectX Ray tracing that significantly improves the lighting effects in games.

The console also comes with an SSD that will help load games faster and allow players to quickly resume their games when the console is in a suspended state. Although the Xbox One does have the ability to return to a game when the console is put to sleep, the Quick Resume feature will work across multiple titles.

The Xbox Series X will also have backward compatibility, meaning it will also be able to run titles meant for the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Although Monday’s blog post revealed some of the big specs for the Xbox Series X, there are still unknowns. Most notable is the lack of pricing. Microsoft is usually known for putting a hefty price tag on its console line, so gaming enthusiasts should be prepared to empty their coffers.

The Xbox Series X is set for a release during the holiday shopping season.