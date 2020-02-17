Microsoft is announcing an expansion of its India R&D presence today, with the launch of its third India Development Center (IDC). This is new center has come up in the city of Gurugram, a part of India’s National Capital Region (NCR).

This new development center in NCR will be home to Microsoft’s engineering teams across various technology groups, including Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Research Group, Cloud & Enterprise Group, and Experience & Devices Group, along with Core Services Engineering and Operations.

The most interesting of these teams, will be Microsoft’s Mixer team. Mixer is the Redmond giant’s Twitch-like live game streaming platform, that was announced recently. With the Mixer team, this IDC will become the first center to host the gaming team outside the company headquarters in Redmond.

Kurt DelBene, Microsoft’s Executive VP for Corporate Strategy and the Chairman of the IDC Advisory Board, said in a prepared statement, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our India Development Center in NCR. We have built a strong engineering presence in India over the past two decades and we are excited to be expanding to Noida. This represents a critical expansion of our ability to attract world-class technology talent.”

Microsoft’s IDCs were among the first engineering centers by the company, established outside of the United States. The first India development center was set up in Hyderabad back in 1998, which has now taken the shape of a massive multi-acre Microsoft Campus. With presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and now NCR, IDC houses three technology groups along with core engineering services, driving some of the most impactful and innovative work happening across Microsoft.