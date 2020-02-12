There is literally a flood of bluetooth earbuds in the market right now. And while Apple of course reigns the iOS ecosystem with Airpods and Airpods Pro, it is — like always — the Android ecosystem which has an influx of these small hardware pieces. But the stand out, if there has been, is the pair of Galaxy Buds from Samsung. And they just got better.

The Galaxy Buds were already a really fine piece of bluetooth earbuds. They offered best-in-class sound quality, with the form factor that made them highly utilitarian, if not very flashy. The new, quietly announced Galaxy Buds+, take things just a notch above.

As the name suggests, this isn’t a new product, but more of an enhancement. The new Buds+ get their sound gene from AKG, and feature 2-way speaker; 3 mics for some great sound and voice quality. They now also get a much needed upgrade in terms of battery life. The upgrade is incredible, giving you a day worth of juice in the new Galaxy Buds+ —up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case.

Interestingly, the Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible. So just in case your moolah was spent over on buying an iPhone, you know you really don’t need to shell out a bomb for some quality bluetooth ear buds.