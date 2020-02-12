Yet another day, and yet another exhibitor pull out from this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And this time, Nokia, an exhibitor which usually has among the largest stall spaces in the entire of MWC, has decided to pull out. The reason? Its the coronavirus outbreak, yet again.

In a short press statement released by the telecom equipment maker, the company said that “primary focus has been to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and others while also recognizing responsibility to the industry and customers”. Nokia further adds, that it has taken the decision to withdraw from MWC 2020 after a “full assessment” of the risks related to “a fast-moving situation”.

The company joins the list of a host of high-profile exhibitors, among others, who have decided to pull out from the one of the largest tech conferences on earth. Coronavirus has continued to spread across China at an aggressive pace, with the death toll now crossing over 1000, and leaving thousands other infected. Other prominent names to have pulled out include Sony, ZTE, Amazon, LG among others.

Additionally, in a route that most non-presenting exhibitors have decided to take, Nokia too will go “directly to customers” with a series of “Nokia Live” events aimed at showcasing the industry-leading demos and launches scheduled for MWC.