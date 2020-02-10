Few years ago, it seemed that although streaming companies are booming, they weren’t to make it to the list of prestigious awards like Oscar. Studios like Netflix and Amazon spent millions of dollars to ensure great content and letting people know that they are serious about getting into the awards game.

And the strategy seems to have paid off. This year, streaming giant Netflix entered into the Oscars 2020 with the most number of nominations compared to any other studios — 24. Among those nominations, the company has won two awards, one each for Marriage Story and American Factory.

Laura Dern won a supporting actress statue for Marriage Story, which is a drama about a couple’s divorce. American Factory won the the best feature documentary, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s nascent production house. It chronicles what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers who were laid off during the 2008 recession.

Netflix also got nod in the Best Picture category with the nomination Martin Scorsese‘s crime drama “The Irishman.” However, it lost to “Parasite” which also won Best International Feature as well as Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

While Netflix had 24 nominations, Amazon got just one Oscar nomination this year, for “Les Miserables”, a French film competing in the Best International Feature category.