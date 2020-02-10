Amazon India, one of the leading e-commerce platform in the country, has made a fresh investment of over ₹2,500 crore in its marketplace as well as data centre businesses, reports ETTech based on the documents filed with the Registrar of Companies.

This new investment of ₹2,500 crore follows the investment of ₹1,715 into the company’s payments and wholesale arms last month. This marks the first investment into the company in the year 2020.

The ₹2,500 crore investment includes infusion of ₹2,208 crore into Amazon Seller Services and ₹355 crore in Amazon Data Services India that offers web hosting and data storage services.

Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, had announced during his recent trip to India that the company would make an investment of $1 billion to digitise small sellers and drive $10 billion worth of exports from the country by 2025.

Last year, Amazon had invested around ₹6,200 crore in Amazon Seller Services and ₹9,450 crore in the year 2018. This year also the company is expected to invest thousands of crores into the Indian unit to surge ahead of the competition.

The company is also looking to expand its grocery delivery business, especially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company has reportedly approved the building of two large warehouses for fresh produce and groceries. Amazon is also scaling up use of EVs to reduce its carbon footprint.

The new investment in Amazon comes even as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating alleged violations by Amazon and its rival Flipkart for acting in contravention of the competition laws.