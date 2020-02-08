It is companies like Facebook and Twitter that make claims of safety and privacy on their platforms. So when Facebook’s account on Twitter gets hacked, you know things got real. Twitter has admitted that Facebook and its accompaniment Messenger’s Twitter accounts got hacked. A spokesperson from the company announced in an email that the aforementioned accounts were hacked, by the use of a third party application.

And it this wasn’t enough, media reports now suggest that Facebook’s account on Instagram — a platform that it owns — got hacked as well. We live in strange times, don’t we?

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne has also said,”Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access,” confirming the hacks and bringing to light the vulnerabilities that still plague platforms with massive numbers like Twitter.

Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access — Facebook (@Facebook) February 8, 2020

Internet can be a dark place, where the only security that is assured is none. Hacks like these are nothing new, as Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked in August, which the hackers then used to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers. It was only after the hacker had made his mark known, that Twitter was able to handle the issue.

In another incident, social media accounts of NFL teams were hacked, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, with pictures of these accounts disappearing. Some of the accounts that were hacked were accounts belonging to Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans, the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, and the official Twitter account of the NFL.