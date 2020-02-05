Mobile World Congress is all set to commence from 24th February in Barcelona, Spain. As usual, we are expecting several major announcements in terms of new smartphones and related tech at the event.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has now been declared as a global emergency, could play a spoilsport and the development has already started. Citing coronavirus as a reason, LG and ZTE have withdrawn from attending MWC.

In a statement, LG spokesperson said: “With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised. In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.”

The company said that it will be holding separate launch events in the near future to announce its new smartphone portfolio for the year. However, LG has not yet revealed that timeline for its upcoming events.

On the other hand, ZTE has cited two reasons for cancelling its MWC event — practical issues like travel and visa delays, and coronavirus. The company was set to launch its first 5G smartphone at the event.

Amid companies taking a back step, the organisation that runs MWC has maintained that the 2020 show “will proceed as planned” and said that there has been “minimal impact on the event thus far.” It is also taking several measures to ensure safety of the officials, visitors, and exhibitors.