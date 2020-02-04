Microsoft Teams, the slack competitor from Microsoft has been down globally since morning.

The platform went down at 8:30 am ET, and the company has been tweeting about the progress ever since. At 9:00 am ET, the company reported the outage on its Office 365 Status twitter feed stating that it was working on a fix. It wasn’t until 10:00 am ET that the company reported the reason, saying that it was an expired certificate that caused the outage, which is a very germane part of the whole process. Thus in retrospect, this outage was avoidable and should not have happened.

“We’ve determined that an authentication certificate has expired causing, users to have issues using the service. We’re developing a fix to apply a new certificate to the service which will remediate impact. Further updates can be found under TM202916 in the admin center,” the tweet read.

About an hour ago, the company tweeted, “We’ve initiated the deployment of the updated certificate and are monitoring service health as the fix progresses. Additional information can be found under TM202916 in the admin center.”

Some users have started tweeting that their services have been restored.

We will keep you updated.