Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, technology giant has confirmed that it will close its corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China and all these places will remain close through February 9th.

As per Bloomberg report, the company says that this move comes out of an “abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.”

Further, Apple is also restricting employee travel to China to business-critical situations and has already issued a revenue forecast that was wider than usual due to uncertainty surrounding the virus.

The company also added that it would also increase the cleaning of its stores and keep a track of temperature of its retail workers. However, it is not yet clear if the company’s factories in China, run by Foxconn, will be shutting down or not. Foxconn had earlier said that it plans to work as scheduled without any impact on production.

Coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a global public health emergency, has infected around 10,000 people worldwide and has killed over 200 in China. Since the United States has banned foreign nationals returning from China and has advised airlines to suspend all flights to China, it makes sense for Apple to close the buildings.

Many major corporations have taken serious steps to make sure their employees remain safe. While Honda and Nissan have evacuated workers from Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced, Starbucks has closed more than 2,000 locations in mainland China.