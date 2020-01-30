In an announcement which had quite a lot of social media hype preceding it, UrbanClap has today announced a massive re-branding exercise. The home services upstart has now become ‘Urban Company’, with as many as six sub-brands under the umbrella brand.

Under the newly announced ‘Urban Company’ umbrella brand, the company will now run six sector-specific verticals. The home beauty/grooming division gets 3 brands of its own. There is a women-focused brand Urban Beauty and a male grooming brand called Urban Grooming. One of erstwhile UrbanClap’s most popular services, the home spa treatments, get a brand of their own under ‘Urban Spa’. Home improvements and repairs will come under the Urban Cleaning, Urban Repairs, Urban Painting sub-brands. The upstart also announced that Urban Company will also offer fitness and yoga at home and pest control and extermination services.

So why this rebranding? The company states a couple of reason. One, it feels that consumers, specially the new ones, can easily relate to the service they wish to explore. “This repositioning helps our customers rediscover use cases on the platform that they may have earlier missed and drive cross-category repeats,” said Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Company. “Eventually the thesis is that each of these sub-brands over a period of time have their own identity, microsites or apps”, adds Bhal.

The other reason is UrbanClap Urban Company’s aggressive global expansion in the past two years. In light of the same, the brand was looking at a name that can portray its global presence. The company has expanded its presence to UAE, Australia and more recently in Singapore.

Urban Company will continue to operate as a master app, with the sub-brands eventually getting their own separate apps.