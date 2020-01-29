Ather Energy, the Hero Motocorp backed electric scooter maker has announced a new performance oriented model of its original Ather 450 scooter. Called the ‘450X’, the company says that this new model is targeted to have better performance, better connectivity and is more intelligent than ever.

Coming straight down to tech specs, the scooter has an 85 km range on a single charge. The scooter has a peak power of 6kW and can attain top speeds of upto 80 km/h. But of course, you can not enjoy the thrill on a continued basis, since that would impact the overall scooter range. All of this comes from a rather tiny 2.9kWh battery pack which comes with a IP67 rating.

Interestingly, the Ather 450X goes from 0-30 kmph in 4.4 seconds, thus surely creating a benchmark of sorts for other not-so-great electric scooters out there in the Indian market. Additionally, Ather says that it has used a brand new 6 kW PMS motor that it claims will deliver an instant torque of 26 Nm.

The 85 km range given by the company is what it calls ‘True Range’. TrueRange is to give you a number that is achievable in different riding conditions. The 450X xomes with three different ride modes. Ride in ‘Warp’ mode for maximum performance, switch to ‘Eco’ for maximum range and move to ‘Ride’ mode for a bit of both.

However, perhaps the most intriguing of all is Ather 450X’s smart screen display. The scooter comes in with a 7 inch high resolution touchscreen dashboard which is powered by a Snapdragon processor of its own. The new 1.3 Ghz Snapdragon 212 processor is integrated 4G LTE, thus providing for round-the clock connectivity. The entire dashboard system is powered by Android. It has a new dark mode as well for round-the-clock visibility. There is of course a Google Maps powered navigation system. The entire software suite is built to receive over the air upgrades.

When it comes to build quality, the company has used an Aluminium cast frame for the entire body. The frame is durable and can provide you decent protection in case of any untoward incident. The scooter also comes with thicker tyres as compared to its predecessor, the Ather 450.

The Ather 450X will see itself releasing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, apart from Bengaluru and Chennai for now. The company has priced this scooter in the range of INR 1.49 to INR 1.59 Lacs. Ather will set up fast-charging Ather Grid points and Ather experience centres across these cities, perhaps finally leveraging its partnership with Hero group. Hero is the world’s largest two wheeler maker by volumes and its vast distribution network across India will do great deal of benefit to Ather. In terms of release, the company stated that “pre-orders for the limited edition will begin shortly”.