Xiaomi has found its holy grail in the Indian market. The pocket friendly phones have allured the average budget conscious Indian and has made smartphones accessible to a large chunk of the population. In fact, the brand has become so popular that it launched its sub-brand in India, POCO, back in 2018. POCO F1 became extremely popular with Indians, and has become a strong contender in the smartphone market, even in 2020.

The company was launched with a small team and came with the POCO F1 phone. Since the company’s rapid growth, Xiaomi has decided that it will spin it off as an individual brand, with its own dedicated team and go to market strategy for India.

Manu Jain, Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director, said in a statement,”What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now. We will spin it off as an independent brand.”

The company is also excited about launching its premium ‘Mi’ line of phones in the country. ‘Mi’ and the more budget friendly ‘Redmi’ are still sub brands of Xiaomi, and have been doing very well.

“These launches will be across categories which we think will help ‘Mi’ maintain consumer interest in 2020. We also intend to bring the premium smartphones from the Mi line-up, which has recorded a substantial interest since we entered the market,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories, Xiaomi India, had told IANS.