Facebook is yet again facing a legal dispute in a U.S federal court for its alleged anticompetitive conduct. And as has been the case on many previous occasions, its small developers suing the company for misconduct. Four companies have stated allegations against the company saying that it inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform to reduce the competition.

According to the filing at U.S. federal court for the northern district of California, the plaintiffs sought class-action status and unspecified damages.

Facebook is already at loggerheads with small app developers that depend on it for access to user data. This is not the first time Facebook selectively targeted some developers, as these practices go back to 2012.

A similar lawsuit was filed by Six4Three, the developer of a now-shuttered bikini photo app. During discovery, Six4Three obtained email and internal documents allegedly showing how much Mark Zuckerberg knew about privacy gaps in the facebook partner API. This same API was abused by Cambridge Analytica to data-mine information on tens of millions of US voters from a few hundred thousand voters. Facebook described this case as Baseless.

Facebook at its end is already facing criticism on its electricity usage, tax avoidance, real-name user requirement policies and handling of data.