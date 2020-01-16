Google is adding a new section to all the search results related to e-commerce shopping which is aimed at enhancing user shopping experience by featuring popular products from stores around the web. It means that regular shopping-related searches will not only contain a set of links to different products but also filterable products based on popularity at those particular e-commerce sites. This new experience will come on mobile devices only for now.

The most practical use of this added feature is that it will help in selecting one particular item when it is available on more than one store. Google will let shoppers see aggregated customer reviews, which will be read from the search itself.

Interestingly, any participating retailer can include their eligible products within this section at no additional cost. It however can not be used for paid advertisements. Google will use its search index to organize products from over a million online stores.

The search giant also sent out updates to the Google Shopping homepage, making it a more personalized destination based on customer habits and purchases. It contains a new price tracker and new ways to shop from local and online retailers. These added search features will come in handy for enhancing overall shopping experience as first stop for most of the users is a not Google shopping homepage but a Google search.

The nifty little addition continues to highlight Google’s ambitions of taking over shopping searc from the likes of Amazon and others. To that note, it has also acquired a startup, Pointy for $163 million this week. It provides facilities to physical retailers for tracking their inventory in the store.