OnePlus at an event todaym announced a new update to its display tech with a blazing fast refresh rate of 120hz. As per company CEO Pete Lau on Weibo, the technology is now officially out of the research and development phase.

Oneplus is investing considerably in the development of displays of its smartphones. Higher Refresh rates are a prime focus of its flagship devices like Oneplus 7T and 7T pro which are currently offering displays with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Pete believes “This will be the best display in 2020”.

Features of this new display include MEMC( Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation technology) for smoother video playback, QHD+ resolution, high color accuracy and 4096-level of automatic brightness control which it claims is four times that of an average android flagship.

To ensure color accuracy of its devices, OnePlus used the JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) accuracy metric and claims a value lower than 0.8. Anything which is below 1 on that scale is considered great.