Amazon has fired several employees responsible for compromising customer information like mobile number and email address, a year after a similar incident occurred.

Amazon has notified some of its customers through e-mail. It said that the employee responsible for sharing the data to third parties was “terminated”, and that the company is supporting law enforcement in their prosecution. The mail also said that “No other information related to your account was shared. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to take any action,”

No details have yet been shared on the number of customers affected or employees involved in this incident.

Amazon reported earlier this week that it fired four employees at Ring, one of its smart camera and doorbell subsidiaries for improperly viewing video footage from customer cameras.

A similar incident was reported in 2018 when amazon employees sold customer data to third party employees and brokers. They used this data to get better reviews and improve their sales.