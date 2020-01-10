Facebook had announced its redesigned web interface in April last year which features a lighter design, navigation changes, among others. The new design, which was supposedly under test all this while, seems to be rolling out to some users, giving them access to the new desktop experience.

The company started rolling out this new design to a “small percentage” of users, giving them the ability to test the interface and provide feedback. If you’re chosen for this beta testing, you’ll see a prompt asking you to make the switch. If you don’t like the new interface, you can also revert to the old design.

Further, Facebook has confirmed that it plans to release “The New Facebook” to everyone before spring of this year. This means that users should expect to see the new design on their account before March 19th.

Coming to the design itself, the redesign of Facebook includes a new dark mode option on the web. Also, the default design of the web interface is lighter and brighter. The aim is to make the social media platform look neater, modern, and less cluttered.

The news about Facebook bringing the redesigned version of its desktop app comes at a time when the company is embroiled in controversies, is fighting various privacy-related concerns, and is being targeted by government regulators and lawmakers.