TikTok has had its fair share of scrutiny, and there is some fresh ones brewing now. A new security flaw in the app has come into light which could have exposed user data to hackers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. reported a series of vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit to manipulate user accounts and information, from revealing personal data and deleting videos to sending text messages on behalf of TikTok.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company had reported that the issues have been patched and they are working to strengthen its firewalls to protect user data after the issues were made known to them by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

This new event might make it even harder for TikTok to operate in the U.S., which seems to have developed a vendetta for the company.

Even in the midst of the legal battles that surround the company, TikTok has managed to amass itself a huge audience, both local and abroad. Infact, China’s version of TikTok, Douyin just reached 400 million daily users in January 2020, reporting a revenue of $50 million dollars.

TikTok has become the new Snapchat, the new cool thing in the market. Whether you are an avid TikTok-er or the very name of the app makes you cringe, there is no denying that the app has climbed the rungs of the success ladder quite hastily.

However, as the app has become more popular with each passing day, it has faced its fair share of scrutiny, especially from the U.S. government. Ties between China and U.S. have been worsening from quite a while now and that has put China’s TikTok at risk in one of its biggest markets.

The app has been under the rightful eye of the law for suspicions of sending private user data back to its homeland, China. U.S. Navy has even banned the app for its personnel, blocking users from its Intranet services if found in volition.