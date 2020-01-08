Running a startup business is far from easy. It can become challenging, especially in the face of intense competition. Fortunately, there are tools that can help you deal with the difficulties you may encounter. You can increase the efficiency in the management of your records or improve your approach in attracting and engaging customers by using special applications.

Featured below are six useful software for startup businesses. These are not all-in-one packages, but they excel in their specific areas of concentration. They are not the software many would think of when talking about applications for startups, but they offer functions that create tangible benefits for businesses.

1. XpoLog

Another useful software tool for businesses and enterprises is Xpolog, a log management automation solution. What it does is to collect, parse, analyze, and monitor organization data to support problem discovery. It employs augmented intelligence to help users master their IT and cloud data. Ultimately, XpoLog aims to help businesses deliver better products and services after analyzing logs collected from their operations.

XpoLog features an automated log analyzer with predefined dashboards and reports, real-time log monitoring, data visualization, and rapid log search and viewing. These functions help simplify the process of discovering errors and anomalies and evaluating risks. XpoLog is designed to be easy-to-deploy with its built-in connectors. It also comes with real-time alerts and a centralized log management tool.

2. AccessiBe

AccessiBe is an automatic web accessibility solution powered by artificial intelligence. It is intended to allow everyone access to websites or web services, especially those who have sight, hearing, and locomotory difficulties. In the United States alone, more than 40 million people suffer from various types of disabilities. Globally, over a billion people have handicaps that prevent them from doing mundane activities, including web browsing. These are people who could become online shopping customers if only there are ways to give them web accessibility.

AccesiBe allows businesses to make their ecommerce sites or online stores conveniently accessible to those who are blind, vision-challenged, hearing impaired, and others who may not be able to use their hands or digits to interact with web pages. All it takes is to install the JS code on a site, so the AccessiBe AI system can scan and analyze the web accessibility deficiencies and propose the necessary improvements.

The entire process does not require programming and maintenance. Any business owner can create web accessible sites quickly and without going through tedious processes. Everything can be completed within 48 hours from the time the code is installed. The resulting web accessible site produced with AccessiBe is compliant with WCAG 2.1, ADA, AODA, IS 5568, EN 301549, and Section 508 guidelines and standards. This solution guarantees a 96% success rate.

3. Gmelius

You can find several collaboration software options. However, not many of them are reliable and secure enough. Only a few can provide the functions and features your company needs. One of the few web apps worth considering is Gmelius, a team collaboration and workflow automation tool that takes advantage of Gmail’s reliability and security. It allows teams to collaborate within Gmail and adds help desk, account management, and automation tools.

Gmelius allows users to manage and grow a startup business from within Google’s email service. This is possible by the creation of shared inboxes for group emails to enable faster and streamlined communication within teams or among employees. It can automate and scale communications through its workflow feature and rule-based sequences. It simplifies the process of monitoring projects, clients, and investments by collating all relevant information in Gmail threads.

4. Zapier

Zapier is an online automation tool that earned the renown of being the translator between web APIs. It connects more than 1,500 web-based apps including Slack, Gmail, MailChamp, DropBox, Salesforce, SendGrid, Tropo, Google Docs, Huddle, Zoho, Stripe, PayPal, and Skype. This web application’s main feature is called zaps, which is an event that triggers another following a specified workflow. It can serve as a tool for sending incoming leads to web applications.

The ability to connect apps allows Zapier to automate thousands of tasks, especially those related to sales and marketing. It takes away the tediousness of doing repetitive actions involving multiple apps. For example, if you habitually save email attachments to your Dropbox account, you can use Zapier to automate the entire process. As you receive an email, Zapier can scan for attachments, click on them, and save them to your Dropbox account. This is advantageous for startup companies that typically don’t have enough people to attend to a multitude of tasks.