Sony was expected to showcase its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 at CES. Instead, the company settled with just unveiling the logo of PS5. The logo of PS5 is in line with the gaming console’s identity and previous logos. The company has just changed the number from 4 to 5.

Further, the Japanese company has also confirmed that the gaming console will be available for purchase in the market during holiday season this year. Although the company has not showcased the hardware, it has confirmed some of the specs that were already known.

The company has revealed support for 3D audio and confirmed that PS5 will come packed with SSD hard drive for faster load times. It has also been revealed that the upcoming PlayStation will support 8K graphics, ray tracing, and will also have PS4 backwards compatibility.

On the hardware front, we are expecting an eight-core CPU (based on AMD’s new Zen 2 architecture) and a custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi hardware. The new controller is expected to swap the rumble technology for haptic feedback and could feature “adaptive triggers” that can adjust how much resistance there is.

During the CES 2020 press conference, Sony announced that it has sold more than 5 million PlayStation VR headsets since the device launched in October 2016. The company also added that it sold 104 million PS4 units, making it the second best-selling game console in history behind the PS2 which has a lifetime sales record of 158 million units.

This new announcement related to PS5 from Sony comes on the heels of debut of Xbox Series X from Microsoft. The gaming console from Microsoft is the main competitor to PS5, which was unveiled last month. Just like the Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X will also go on sale during holiday 2020.