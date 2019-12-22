TikTok is the new frenzy and it’s just as popular as it is infamous. The platform has been growing faster than any app before it and yet it has been treated as the tool of the fool. Whether you like it or not, there’s no denying the impact that TikTok has had on the Internet.

But TikTok has also faced its fair share of ugly bumps. Earlier this year, the app was banned in India. The ban was later uplifted on 25th April but it’s been estimated that the temporary ban might have costed the company 15 million new users. And now, it is is trouble again, this time on the other side of the globe.

U.S. Navy has banned its service men from using the app altogether. Tiktok may not be installed on service member’s devices. Violators may lose the military services’ intranet. This comes as a result of the commercial ‘war’ between China and U.S.A. .

This isn’t the first time TikTok has faced a challenge like this in America. Before this, TikTok and its parent company ByteDance along with other companies were reviewed by Congress led by Missouri senator Josh Hawley under suspicion of sharing data with the Chinese government.

The uneasy relationship between the two countries has led to companies facing difficulties conducting operations on both ends of the spectrum. For eg., ShutterStock has made it excessively difficult to find pictures on the platform that were deemed inappropriate by the Chinese government. This was done to ensure that they don’t lose the Chinese market.

On the other hand, companies like Bytedance are being targeted time and time again in U.S. . America banned chinese companies like Huawei from operating in the land, conforming that there’s bad blood between the two countries.

China is planning to domesticate its technology market, producing not only software but hardware and its components inside the country’s boundaries. That means that not only will the applications, but the phones will also be made in China. And to take things even further, the processors used in those phones will also be home made. China aims to become totally autonomous by 2022.

