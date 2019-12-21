OYO has been making major changes to its senior management and in the latest move, the hotel chain startup has announced the appointment of Ankit Gupta as Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Senior Vice President – Frontier Businesses for India and South Asia.

Earlier this year, in August, the company had elevated Gaurav Ajmera as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the same regions. Now, Ankit Gupta would be responsible for looking after the company’s frontier businesses which will comprise of OYO self-operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living, as well as OYO Home businesses.

Prior to joining OYO, Gupta was globally leading McKinsey’s real estate transformation practice and was also the co-leader of the company’s Indian sales & marketing service line for more than 14 years.

It seems that the company is now looking to attract world-class talent and leadership to drive the next phase of growth and the appointment of Ankit Gupta is being considering a step forward in that direction.

Recently, the company had elevated CEO Aditya Ghosh as the company’s board member and in the same announcement, the Gurugram-based company had also named Rohit Kapoor as the new CEO, India and South Asia for Hotels & Homes.

Amid news about the leadership changes, there are also news about layoffs. As per the reports, OYO is planning to lay off more than 500 employees across functions. It is said tha over 400 employees across the partner-facing experience team and business development functions will lose their jobs. Currently, the company has around 10,000 to 12,000 employees in India.

