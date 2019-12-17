HungerBox, a food tech startup that has onboarded some of the largest Indian companies to use its services, has announced the close of its new Series C funding round. In this round, the company raised $12 million from Paytm, NPTK, Sabre Partners and Neoplux.

With this Series C funding, the total amount of money raised by the B2B food tech startup now stands at $16.5 million. The company is now looking forward to expand its presence and sign clients in Southeast Asia.

HungerBox is offering management services to companies and institutions to improve and run their in-house cafeterias and canteens. Further, it also enables clients to connect with food partners through an app and get real-time updates of their order.

The company is also offering a point-of-sale machine which helps its clients get better insight into the quality of food being catered to their employees, and also enables scheduled delivery and tracking of orders to address the long queues.

It claims to be processing 560,000 orders each day, a figure which the company’s CEO claims is growing 10 percent every month. The company also said that its solutions are employed at more than 535 cafeterias for its clients that work in IT, retail, healthcare, aviation, education, financial services and manufacturing.

