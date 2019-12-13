Apple’s iPhone shipments in China has fallen by 35% in the month of November. The performance of iPhone 11 has not been great and that is largely responsible for this huge drop in performance. The total shipment in the country fell by 7.4% since last year according to Credit Suisse, based on data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that was made public.

iPhone 11 launched in China around September and the queues were a lot shorter this time, compared with previous launches which sometimes saw hundreds waiting for their new iPhones.

Primary reason behind Apple’s slide in China continues to be the repercussions from the ongoing trade battle between the world’s two largest economies. A relief however looks in sight, since news came in today wherein US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with China. This also results in postponement of a proposed 15% tariff on billions in Chinese produced goods.

The tech war between America and China is taking its toll on the American based company. Apple’s market share in China fell to 5% from 7% in the third quarter of the FY, while Huawei captured 42% of the market according to a report by market research firm Canalys released in October.

The Chinese government itself is also trying to push out America-based hardware/software vendors out of the country. The three year plan to domesticate the tech market seems to be working as Apple reported a 2.4% drop in greater China sales.