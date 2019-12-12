Twitter has announced that the platform will now preserve the quality of JPEGs. Before this, Twitter used to transcode JPEG images to reduce the overhead on the images. Now, the social media platform is shaking things up with how it processes images and will preserve the encoding of JPEG pictures. The step was welcomed by photography enthusiasts all over the world.

There is still a catch to it. The images will still be compressed as thumbnails, which is how you see them in the Twitter feed. However, on pressing the image, the full quality JPEG will be available to view. Keep in mind that the image has to be in JPEG format.

Twitter is also planning to strip EXIF data from images. This data conveyed additional information about the pictures which usually contains information about the picture, and also about how or where it was taken. This isn’t new to the platform and has been implemented before. The step has also been appreciated as the information can be used for ill purposes like spying and stalking.

Twitter has been an up and coming platform for artists and the process of transcoding images to degrade quality proved as a deterrent for them in the past. However, with this new image processing detail, Twitter will become a lucrative option for photographers and artists all over the globe.