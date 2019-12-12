Netflix is beefing up its India offerings a notch up, with plans to introduce yet another streaming plan for the country. The american video streaming giant is reportedly testing new subscription plans in India as the company is looking to attract more users in a highly competitive yet immensely large market.

According to a new report, new users subscribing to Netflix in India may be presented with three new options to choose from — 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans with a discount of up to 50 percent.

The report further adds that the trial 3-month plans will be offered at a 20 percent discount to original prices, while users will get a 30 percent discount for six-month plans. The 12-month plan may be offered with 50 percent discount.

If you have followed Netflix’s India journey recently, then this news wouldn’t come as too surprising to you. It had introduced a mobile-only monthly subscription plan of ₹199 (~$3) fairly recently, to attract India’s 500 Million+ smartphone population to its platform. This was followed up with an announcement of whopping $400Mn+ investment in creating and acquiring India-specific content in the coming years.

Currently, Netflix is offering four plans in the Indian market, lowest being ₹199 mobile-only plan, and goes up to ₹799 per month. Without giving much details about this development, a spokeswoman for Netflix India said: “We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once. As always, this is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful.”

Netflix is spending around $15 billion on content as the company is battling against the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV+ among others for streaming service as well as subscribers. In India, the company is in an intense streaming battle with Disney-owned current market leader Hotstar, Amazon Prime, along with a multitude of other regional streaming platforms backed by some of India’s most influential Bollywood production houses.

In India, the streaming giant is spending about $420 million on content. Here, the company has already launched original series such as gangster drama “Sacred Games” and police procedural “Delhi Crime” among others.

