Meta, the social media giant, has now added a memory feature to its AI assistant, popularly known as ‘Meta AI.’ With this new update, the AI assistant will be able to remember ‘important/specific details’ regarding users’ preferences and provide a more personalized experience in the future using the saved information. Meta informs that it began rolling out this new update in the last week of 2024. This feature enables Meta AI to remember certain details that users share with it during one-on-one chats on WhatsApp and Messenger.

The San Francisco-headquartered social media powerhouse clarifies that Meta AI will only store specific information that users share with it during one-on-one conversations. The AI assistant will not “store” or “remember” details from group chat conversations. To avoid any privacy-related concerns, the company is also giving users the option to delete the information from Meta AI at any time.

“You can tell Meta AI to remember certain things about you (like that you love to travel and learn a new language), and it can also pick up important details based on context,” Meta said in a blog post while announcing this new feature. The company also shares an example. If a user informs the chatbot during a conversation that they are vegan, Meta AI will remember this information. Then, in the future, when the user seeks meal recommendations, the chatbot will suggest vegan recipes or dishes.

Speaking of availability, Meta AI will be updated with this feature across all platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This feature is available on both – iOS and Android platforms and some people have already gained access to it. However, for now, only users from the US and Canada can access it. After analyzing the feedback, the company may soon roll it out to other countries as well. Notably, such an ability is already available in OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Interestingly, this personalization effort from the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is not limited to the memory boost alone. In fact, Meta AI will also use users’ information available on their Facebook and Instagram profiles to make more personalized recommendations for their feed or chat.

“Let’s say you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend and you ask Meta AI to suggest something. Based on the home location you’ve listed as part of your Facebook profile, recent views of reels featuring live performances by various country artists and its memory that you have a partner and two young kids, Meta AI might suggest tickets for that weekend’s country music show at your local arena and reservations at a local brunch spot,” Meta shared an example while explaining the update.

The development comes at a time when Meta is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit, similar to many other AI players. In the amended lawsuit, a group of plaintiffs (mainly authors) alleges that Meta used pirated content to train its LLaMA AI models with the approval of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Some people suggest that the new personalization effort from the company could also attract controversy, as the chatbot would use sensitive information, such as users’ location, from their social media accounts.