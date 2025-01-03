Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, will now come with image analysis capabilities. This, as the name suggests, will allow users to upload and analyze images ranging from medical records to video game visuals.

“You can upload any image to Grok for analysis, from medical tests to video games! Just tap the + button or paste the image into the entry bar,” Musk, CEO of xAI, announced in a post on X.

When it comes to image analysis capabilities, Grok is somewhat late to the game. Competitors such as OpenAI’s DALL·E 3 and Google’s Gemini have already made significant strides in integrating text-to-image and image analysis capabilities. Currently, Grok has teamed up with Black Forest Labs to roll out images using the Flux 1 model. Grok was first rolled out in November 2023, and was designed to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. However, its reach was initially limited to subscribers of X Premium, the paid tier of the erstwhile Twitter. Later, the chatbot was made available for free to all X users. Now, reports state that another model – Grok 2.5 – may be released sometime in the near future, before the full rollout of Grok 3 later on.

Delving deeper into the new image analysis feature, we find that it enables users to upload images and receive insights or evaluations. Whether interpreting medical test results or identifying hidden elements in video games, the feature offers a wide range of applications. Users can interact with Grok via the X app on mobile devices or through a browser interface. For example, gamers have reported using Grok to uncover hidden secrets in popular titles such as Super Mario Bros., while the feature can be useful in more professional contexts, such as medical diagnostics, as well.

There is a catch, though. Free users are restricted to three image analyses and four image generations per day. Additionally, they can only pose up to 10 questions every two hours. Subscribers to X Premium and Premium+ tiers enjoy more generous allowances, including the ability to ask up to 50 questions daily. Clearly, the new feature acts as an additional incentive for users to empty their pockets for greater access to image analysis.