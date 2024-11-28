Uber has now introduced its subscription program, Uber One, in India, as it looks to grow and hold on to a rather stagnant but loyal user base in the country. The service is now available in several cities across the country – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai, to name some – and will cater to frequent riders across its ride categories (UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle and Package).

From what we know so far, Uber One is a paid membership plan, allowing users to earn credits up to 10% for rides across two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler categories. For shuttle services, the program offers up to 35% credits, while intercity and rental rides provide a modest 1% credit back. These credits, which act as a form of cashback, can be redeemed for future trips, enhancing value for regular users. However, credits are capped at ₹150 per trip and are valid only for users with an active subscription.

Speaking of subscriptions, users can choose between three plans. There is a monthly plan for ₹149, a quarterly plan priced at ₹349, and an annual membership costing ₹1,499. In fact, in a bid to incentivize early adopters, Uber is offering discounts of up to 80% on subscriptions to select users. “Mobility is essential and affordability is paramount and with the launch of Uber One, we’re excited to bring a unique membership experience to our riders in India. We understand the importance of value and convenience in everyday travel, and we’re committed to delivering a program that offers just that. Uber One is designed to enhance our riders’ experience and make every journey even more rewarding,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, commented on the development.

Alongside the credits, the Uber One subscription includes several other advantages, such as priority customer support and access to highly rated drivers, ensuring a smoother and more reliable ride experience. Beyond ride-specific benefits, the program also offers subscribers a complimentary three-month Zomato Gold membership, providing exclusive dining and delivery deals (this will be beneficial for consumers who frequently avail ride-hailing and food-delivery services). There are limitations, of course, and credits are capped at 150 rides for monthly and quarterly subscribers, while annual subscribers enjoy a higher cap of 600 rides. In addition to this, membership cancellations are restricted to the annual plan, so any benefits accrued will be forfeited upon cancellation.

The introduction of Uber One in India comes as a replacement for the now-discontinued Ride Pass program, which offered discounts on unlimited rides for a fixed monthly fee. Ride Pass had its share of popularity, while Uber One is incorporating features that cater to a wider range of needs. It also comes at a time when India is positioned as one of Uber’s most significant markets, with over 10 lakh drivers on its platform and a reported 17 million active users monthly. Uber competes with the likes of Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri vying for a share of the domestic ride-hailing pie. So far, the loyalty program has enjoyed success in markets like the US and Canada. Globally, the program boasts over 25 million subscribers, and Uber claims that members spend three times more than non-members.