Troubled messaging platform Telegram has now introduced a policy change that will allow the company to share users’ IP addresses and phone numbers with law enforcement authorities. The change was announced by Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov, signaling a major shift in the platform’s long-standing stance on user privacy and government requests for data.

Under the updated terms of service, Telegram will now provide users’ IP addresses and phone numbers if presented with a valid legal request from judicial authorities. Previously, the company’s cooperation with law enforcement was limited to cases involving terrorism suspects. The recent change significantly broadens the scope of Telegram’s data-sharing policy, now applying to any user suspected of criminal activity that violates the platform’s Terms of Service.

The decision to comply with legal requests for user data is part of Telegram’s efforts to address concerns about the platform being misused for illegal activities. In a statement on Telegram, Durov explained that the changes are designed to deter criminals from exploiting the app’s features, particularly the public search function, which has been abused to sell illegal goods.

The policy change also follows the arrest of Pavel Durov in France last month. French authorities have charged the Telegram founder with enabling illegal activities on the platform, including the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), drug trafficking, and other serious crimes. Durov, who denies the charges, was briefly detained and later released on bail, but he has been ordered to remain in France while the investigation continues. It also comes at a time when messaging platforms are facing increased scrutiny from governments and regulators around the world. Telegram has been criticized for its role in facilitating the spread of misinformation, extremist content, and criminal activities.

The case against Durov has brought renewed scrutiny to Telegram’s moderation policies and its role in facilitating illegal activities. Telegram has long been criticized for its lax approach to content moderation and its refusal to comply with government data requests, particularly in countries like Russia and Iran. However, Durov’s arrest appears to have prompted a reevaluation of the company’s policies, leading to several changes that are aimed at curbing criminal activity on the platform.

In addition to the changes in its privacy policy, Telegram has stepped up its efforts to moderate content on the platform. The company is now using AI and a team of human moderators to identify and remove problematic content from its search results. This includes content related to terrorism, drug trafficking, child exploitation, and other illegal activities that have plagued the platform in recent years. Furthermore, Telegram has also disabled certain features that have been exploited by criminals. For example, the “People Nearby” feature, which allowed users to connect with others based on their geographic location, was recently disabled due to its misuse by bad actors. The app’s anonymous blogging tool, Telegraph, has also been restricted in an effort to prevent bots and scammers from spreading illegal content.