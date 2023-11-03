Elon Musk, the face behind the platform now known as “X” (formerly Twitter), has posted that, “Tomorrow, @xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists.” Based on users’ comments under the post, there is visible excitement, along with slight apprehension, around this development. It is, however, unclear who this group will consist of.

Musk also introduced the AI-based “See similar” posts feature, marking the first step in a series of AI-powered upcoming innovations aimed at reshaping X into a super app. This feature uses AI algorithms to suggest similar content, indicating the platform’s path towards a more interactive and engaging user experience.

Musk earlier underlined the platform’s evolution towards AI-driven recommendations, envisioning a transformation of the system. The “recommended for you” feature is set to be overhauled into an AI-based model. This shift would enable user preferences to be translated into a vector space, aligning individual posts to user interests. This advanced correlation would also drive content recommendations, signalling a revolution in the platform’s systems.

In addition to AI-enhancements, X recently introduced audio and video calling functionalities. Though currently accessible to premium subscribers, these features are expected to soon extend to all users, offering improved communication tools within the X ecosystem.

In a recent conversation with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Musk emphasised his concerns about AI’s trajectory, stating that it’s “the most destructive force in history.” Addressing its potential to replace human jobs entirely, he highlighted the likelihood of AI accomplishing all tasks, leading to the redundancy of human occupations.

Musk’s apprehension about AI’s negative impact and his ongoing efforts to navigate the advancements in artificial intelligence highlight the dynamic landscape of technology and its potential consequences on human society. It will be interesting to see how he will incorporate AI into X and what the subsequent impact would be.