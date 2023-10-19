The highly-anticipated “Browse with Bing” feature has officially been launched, says OpenAI. The firm, in an update to its ChatGPT release notes, confirmed that the feature is now moving out of beta, thus giving the AI-powered chatbot the ability to refer to, and browse the internet while providing answers to prompts.

For a long time, the popular generative AI chatbot was constrained by its data up to September 2021, making it unable to serve as a real-time search engine. However, OpenAI took steps to integrate internet services into ChatGPT starting in March, recognizing the limitations of not being able to access current information. “Browsing, which we re-launched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use browse, and are able to choose “Browse with Bing” from the GPT-4 model selector,” read OpenAI’s update.

In May, OpenAI introduced web search through Bing, Microsoft’s search engine that has received AI-powered features to help it maintain an edge in its competition against Google. Nonetheless, things did not go as planned, and OpenAI faced challenges related to paywalled content, which led to a temporary withdrawal of the feature. However, by late September, OpenAI brought ‘Browse with Bing’ back, addressing these issues by ensuring ChatGPT adheres to a site-owner’s Robots.txt file. Now, a few weeks after its re-introduction, Browse with Bing is finally moving out of beta.

With the integration of ‘Browse with Bing,’ ChatGPT gains the capability to access real-time information from the internet, thus transforming the chatbot into a more valuable tool for staying informed. This has significant implications for users who rely on ChatGPT for up-to-date news, research, and general information. For one, it will no longer be limited to data up to September 2021, and will enable users to remain updated about the most recent developments.

Browse with Bing’ eliminates the need for users to leave the ChatGPT app to search the internet. This streamlined workflow enhances user productivity, as they can seamlessly transition from generating text-based responses to retrieving information from the web. And for or creative professionals, ‘Browse with Bing’ opens up opportunities for generating content ideas and gathering reference materials without switching to a web browser. It can assist writers, designers, and artists in their creative processes.

OpenAI also made a significant integration by bringing DALL-E 3 into beta, enhancing the text-to-image generation capabilities. DALL-E 3 is designed to translate text prompts into highly accurate images, and can now work seamlessly with ChatGPT, simplifying the process for users to generate images alongside their text-based queries. This integration streamlines the user experience, eliminating the need to switch between different apps or platforms. “We’ve integrated DALL·E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to your requests with images. From a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph, ask ChatGPT what you want to see and it will translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images. To use DALL·E 3 on both web and mobile, choose DALL·E 3 in the selector under GPT-4. The message limit may vary based on capacity,” OpenAI noted.

With the integration of DALL-E 3, ChatGPT can respond to user requests with images, making it a valuable tool for a range of creative and professional applications. The integration of DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT is set to enhance the creativity and productivity of users, who can now can generate images to complement their text-based ideas, making it a valuable tool for artists, designers, and content creators. Users no longer need to switch between different applications to generate text and images, thus streamlining the creative process and making it more convenient for users to visualize their ideas. The availability of DALL-E 3 on both web and mobile platforms ensures that users can access this feature on their preferred devices.