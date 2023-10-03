Google, in an official blog post, has lifted the veil off Chromebook Plus, a new premium Chromebook category that it is expecting, would lift-off the Chromebook laptop series to new heights.

“More than 10 years ago, we created Chromebooks to bring you easy-to-use computers that offer reliable performance and unmatched security. Today, we’re introducing a new category of Chromebooks that takes the promise even further: Chromebook Plus,” John Maletis, VP at ChromeOS Product, Engineering and UX, wrote in the blog post. Interested users can get their hands on Chromebook Plus laptops starting on October 8, 2023, through major retailers in the US. In Canada and Europe, users can get their hands on the Chromebook Plus a day later. Google has partnered with Adobe to offer a three-month trial of Photoshop on the web and three months of GeForce Now’s priority tier for Chromebook Plus buyers.

As part of this, Google has teamed up with four OEM partners to announce a total of eight Chromebook Plus models today. These include two each from HP, Acer, ASUS and Lenovo – there are two 15.6-inch models from Acer and HP, while the others are all 14-inch models. Chromebook Plus is relatively pocket-friendly as well – it comes with a starting price of just $399 and from the looks of it, offers value for its capabilities. These include “double the performance,” integrated Google apps, powerful AI capabilities, features like Google Photos Magic Eraser and Adobe Photoshop on the web, an impressive camera setup, and more.

Coming to the hardware upgrades, Chromebook Plus is powered by either an Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor or higher, or an AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series processor or above. It also boasts 8GB of RAM or more, and comes with storage options starting at 128GB, ensuring that users have ample space for their files and applications. Chromebook Plus features a high-quality 1080p+ webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction for enhanced video quality as well, alongside a Full HD IPS display or better, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals.

Video conferencing has become an integral part of daily life, whether it’s for work, education, or staying connected with loved ones (more so during the pandemic and post-pandemic days). Chromebook Plus elevates this experience with enhanced camera and processor capabilities. Users can now enjoy improved call clarity, enhanced lighting, background noise cancellation, and background blur—all accessible with just a few taps. These features are compatible with various video conferencing apps, including Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more.

AI has been the name of the game in recent months, and how could Chromebook Plus be any different? Chromebooks with the Plus certification will be coming with a healthy dose of AI, such as Magic Eraser’s AI-powered editing, which comes in the built-in Google Photos app on Chromebook Plus (it claims to automatically remove background elements). Over the next year, Google plans to introduce additional AI-powered features to this hardware, enhancing the user experience. This includes a “a personal writing assistant,” AI-generated wallpapers based on prompts, and generative AI backgrounds for video calls. Also, Chromebook Plus introduces a File Sync feature that keeps Google Drive files accessible, whether you’re online or offline. With a minimum of 128GB storage, this feature ensures that you can work seamlessly, even without an internet connection.

Chromebook Plus’s enhanced performance ensures that your favorite applications run smoother than ever before. It comes pre-loaded with built-in Google apps for a wide range of tasks. Additionally, creative powerhouses like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion are available for users to bring their creative projects to life, as well as HDR enhancements and portrait blur for more creative editing options. And in the future, Google plans to bring the power of Google’s AI capabilities directly into ChromeOS.