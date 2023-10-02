The new iPhone 15 Pro was unveiled last month, and so far, it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. Reports have flooded in regarding these latest gadgets heating up unexpectedly. While some speculated that the titanium frame was to blame, Apple has now laid those rumors to rest, acknowledging the issue and promising a fix.

Apple confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro models are indeed running warmer than expected, but it’s not due to the titanium frame, as some had surmised. Instead, Apple identified a few key factors contributing to the overheating problem. The Cupertino-headquartered tech titan explained that during the initial setup or restoration of the device, increased background activity may cause the device to feel warmer for the first few days. This is a normal part of the device’s initial operation.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity,” the company said in its official statement on the matter.

Another culprit identified is a bug in iOS 17, the operating system powering the iPhone 15 Pro models. This bug is exacerbating the overheating issue for some users. However, Apple has assured users that a software update will soon be rolled out to address this bug, mitigating the problem. Additionally, some recent updates to third-party apps have been identified as problematic. These updates are causing these apps to overload the A17 Pro chip’s CPU, causing the iPhone to get warmer than normal. Apple is actively collaborating with these app developers to implement fixes. These apps reportedly include the likes of Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9.

If you have got your hands on one of the iPhone 15 Pro models, and have been experiencing overheating issues in the interim, Apple recommends a few steps for you and others like you. These steps include enabling Low Power Mode from the Control Center or the Settings app’s Battery section. This mode restricts background tasks, temporarily limits the display’s refresh rate to 60Hz, and reduces brightness. Users should also avoid exposing their iPhones to direct sunlight or extended periods in hot environments. Additionally, if a specific app is suspected of causing overheating, disabling background refresh for that app in the Settings app’s General section is advised.

Apple also provided insight into the effects of charging with higher-wattage USB-C power adapters (20W+). When using these adapters for fast charging, it’s normal for the iPhone’s temperature to temporarily increase. However, this increase doesn’t have a lasting impact on the device’s performance. Contrary to speculations, Apple informed that the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro models is not the cause of the overheating issues. In fact, the company claimed that this new design offers improved heat dissipation compared to previous stainless steel models, thanks in part to a new internal aluminum substructure. Addressing the overheating issue will not compromise the devices’ performance, Apple said.