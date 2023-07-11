A new third-person, single-player game is in the works, and is set to be focussed on none other than Black Panther. EA (Electronic Games) announced that, through Cliffhanger Games, it aims to develop the Black Panther game in a joint effort with Marvel.

Cliffhanger Games – the new Seattle-based triple-A development studio – will be working on the upcoming game, and Cliffhanger that it is designed to give fans of the superhero franchise the ability to explore the expansive world of Wakanda, even as we celebrate the 57th anniversary of Black Panther’s comic debut this July.

So far, details on the upcoming action-adventure game are scant, although we do know that Cliffhanger is led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously studio head at Monolith Productions, which gave us the exciting Middle Earth: Shadow of War games. In an official statement, Stephens noted that the Black Panther game will give players “more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game.”

The introduction of a dedicated Black Panther video game opens up exciting possibilities for expanding the Black Panther universe. As one of Marvel’s most beloved and iconic characters, the game will allow fans to delve deeper into the world of Wakanda and put on the mantle of Black Panther, the protector of Wakanda, and we hope it pays homage to the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the Black Panther (2018) movie, which proved to be a hit and garnered billions at the global box office. Furthermore, a Black Panther game from some of the brains behind Shadow of Mordor is bound to be exciting, especially if it incorporates elements such as the popular Nemesis system into the upcoming game.

The game is set to be the second game in a three-game deal between EA and Marvel – the other is set to be a single-player Iron Man action-adventure title currently in development at EA’s Motive studio and is led by Olivier Proulx, who was senior producer for Eidos Montreal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” Stephens said in the official statement.

“It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” he added. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.” Cliffhanger’s developer team will be working in partnership with Marvel Games “to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves.”