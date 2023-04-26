ChatGPT has been making headlines ever since it was unveiled, and amidst rising concerns regarding the potential misuse of user data, OpenAI has introduced new and improvied privacy options for its popular chatbot.

In an official statement, the organization behind ChatGPT announced that it is giving users the ability to turn off their chat history at their discretion, thereby allowing them to “choose which conversations can be used to train our models.” This feature is rolling out to users today.

Users can turn off chat history by going to ChatGPT’s settings, and this can be changed at any time, OpenAI notes. Usually, the sidebar at the left of the page contains the previous conversations and Q and As between ChatGPT and users, and the user can click on them to get to the required conversation in a jiffy. Once the chat history is turned off, conversations will cease to appear in the conversation history sidebar.

ChatGPT users can now turn off chat history, allowing you to choose which conversations can be used to train our models: https://t.co/0Qi5xV7tLi — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 25, 2023

Additionally, the conversations will be retained for a total of 30 days to be reviewed “only when needed for abuse”, after which OpenAI permanently delete them from the system. OpenAI notes that this new feature could provide users with an “easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process.” And if this is not enough, OpenAI is also bringing a new Export option to let users export their data in ChatGPT. They can find the option in ChatGPT’s settings, and OpenAI will send a file containing their conversations and all other relevant data to them via email.

Last but not least, OpenAI is currently planning to roll out a new subscription for ChatGPT for professionals. Called ChatGPT Business, OpenAI notes that it is for “professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.” It added thatChatGPT Business will follow the organization’s API’s data usage policies and refrain from using the data of end users to train its models by default. ChatGPT Business will be made available to users “in the coming months.”

This development comes months after OpenAI introduced the first subscription tier in its chatbot. Called ChatGPT Plus, it was priced at $20 per month and (at that time) said that it brought general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, along with priority access to new features and improvements. It also launched plug-ins for ChatGPT last month, wherein the chatbot could browse the internet and gain access to third-party knowledge sources and databases.

It is important to note that while these privacy features provide increased control and protection, users should still exercise caution and avoid sharing sensitive or personal information while interacting with AI models. As with any online platform, it is important to be mindful of privacy risks and use AI-powered tools responsibly.

OpenAI’s move to allow users to turn off chat history and export data from ChatGPT reflects its commitment to user privacy and data protection, as well as provides users with greater control over their data in the context of AI-powered interactions. This update marks a significant step towards providing users with more control over their data and enhancing privacy in the context of AI-powered interactions. As AI technology continues to advance, ensuring robust privacy measures becomes increasingly crucial, and OpenAI’s efforts in this regard are commendable but necessary. After all. privacy concerns have already earned it the boot from Italy early this month.