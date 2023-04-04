Elon Musk is back to his antics on Twitter. In what seems to be an extremely late April Fool’s Day gag, the billionaire has brought yet another new update to Twitter by changing its iconic “blue bird” on the homepage, into the “doge” meme of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Twitter’s logo has now officially turned ‘doge-y’.

Users who opened the micro-blogging site on Monday will have seen the Shiba Inu logo they were greeted with, and as bizarre as this sounds, Twitter has indeed changed its logo. The Twitter CEO confirmed the update by posting a prior conversation with another user – wherein the user had asked Musk to buy Twitter and change the logo to a doge. Musk, at that time, had responded with “Haha that would sickkk,” and now, he posted the same conversation and responded with “as promised.”

The iconic “blue bird” logo has, for a long time, served as the home button on the web version of Twitter. In typical Musk fashion, the billionaire posted a meme on the platform noting the change (and is yet to explain the reason for it).

The infamous doge image of a Shiba Inu is the well-established logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013. Musk is known to be a big fan of the “Doge meme,” having promoted it both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Last month, Musk even posted a photograph of the Dogecoin logo, posing as the CEO, on his account with the caption, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”

Of course, this development has proved to be beneficial for Dogecoin, whose price rose by more than 20% after Twitter used its mascot as its logo. Currently, the price of the meme coin has increased up to $0.096 – which is its highest price in more than a month – but far from the peak it reached in May 2021.

Interestingly, this comes right on the heels of Musk petitioning a court in the US to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him, seeking a total of $258 billion in damages, over an alleged pyramid scheme. The lawsuit alleges that Musk promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading – he “used his pedestal as the world’s richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure, and amusement.” Musk isn’t doing much to make his case though, it seems.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and Musk’s legal team recently filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed. They called the allegations a “fanciful work of fiction” over Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets” about Dogecoin.