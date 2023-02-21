WhatsApp is taking a page from Apple’s Facetime and introducing a feature that it had started testing last year – picture-in-picture mode for video calls on the iOS. According to media reports, the messaging platform is bringing – in its latest update – the feature for its iOS app.

Since it has been rolled out to all, users will be able to use the picture-in-picture feature even as they attend video calls, so that the call itself will not be interrupted when they need to access another app. If you are looking forward to using this feature, then all you need to do is get the latest version of the WhatsApp app from the App Store, start a video call, and take advantage of the support for picture-in-picture.

The feature is included in version 23.3.77 of the WhatsApp app on iPhones, which has been available in the App Store and which confirms that it adds support for picture-in-picture. The Meta-owned messaging service first announced that it was working on bringing picture-in-picture to video calls on iOS in December 2022, and then it was made available to WhatsApp beta users. If you are unable to access the picture-in-picture feature on video calls, Meta says that it will roll out “over the coming weeks.”

Undoubtedly, this feature is a useful one. With support for Picture in Picture on the iOS app, users can easily multitask – such as responding to a message or looking for some information on their phone – during a WhatsApp call without having their video interrupted. According to media reports, the picture-in-picture works the same way as other apps – once users join a video call and minimize the app, it automatically shows the video in a small floating window that overlays other apps. This is a departure from the previous norm, where the other person would stop seeing your video feed when you switched to another app on your iPhone while you were on a video call on WhatsApp.

If this is not enough, WhatsApp is also bringing a host of other features to both iOS and Android. Users will now get the ability to add a caption while sending documents both on iOS and Android, as well as end 100 pictures or documents at one go. The second feature, however, has rolled out to Android users with the latest update, while it is still in testing for WhatsApp for iOS. To add to this, WhatsApp is bringing support for longer descriptions and subjects for groups and giving users the ability to create personalized avatars. They can then use their avatars as stickers and profile photos.