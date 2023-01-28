Google has announced that it is bringing an additional layer of security and privacy to Chrome for users of its browser across Android.

In a blog post, Google announced the ability for users to finally lock incognito sessions behind biometric authentication. Already having implemented – and proved its worth – to Chrome on iOS at an earlier date, biometric authentication will go a long way to protect the privacy of Android users further.

Users looking to lock their incognito sessions (when it is interrupted) on Chrome for Android need to go to Chrome Settings and select the Privacy & Security tab. Next, they need to turn on the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” toggle to ensure that the next time they exit Chrome, their incognito session will be locked. They can later unlock the tabs with the biometric unlock on the phone, which may require a password code or other biometric authentication.

“As online risks have grown, our “privacy by design” approach with Chrome means that you can complete a purchase online, get work done, or pay off a bill with a little more peace of mind. Built-in features like Google Password Manager makes signing in safe and seamless across your devices and helps catch compromised passwords. Along with providing strong security default protections, we make privacy controls easy to find, understand, and use in Chrome. While many of these features are widely known, Chrome includes many privacy settings and security features that may be new to you,” Andrew Kamau, Product Manager, Chrome, wrote in the blog post.

So if your device is used by more than just you, and you do not want them to know what you are browsing through, this feature is the one for you. Do not expect to get your hands on this feature immediately, especially since Google has just started to roll out the feature.

Some of the other changes that Google is bringing to Chrome for Android include giving users the ability to use Google Password Manager on iOS, Android, and desktop. It is built directly into Chrome, and Google informed in the blog post that syncing your passwords via Google Account, will let you use them across multiple devices – across your phone and laptop, and in Android and iOS apps. Google is also making it easier for users to complete their browsing data – complete with history, cookies, and cache – from both a specific time and overall simply by typing “clear browsing data” in the Chrome address bar.

Additionally, the tech titan is updating its Safety Check feature to send users more personalized recommendations about permissions they have shared with specific sites, as well as alert users if it detects compromised passwords or harmful extensions. At times, it will also revoke permissions that users have shared with specific sites to better protect their privacy. Last but not the least, Google introduces Privacy Guide as a means to guide users through privacy options when they enable history sync or select Enhanced Safe Browsing.