Elon Musk is all for memes and free speech – the former is often seen when websites or apps crash and users complain about it on Twitter – but apparently, he draws the line at impersonations, or so to say, when the jokes are on himself. In more signs of how dissent and parody over oneself may not be tolerated, Musk has tweeted a declaration, that accounts impersonating others, without specifically mentioning they are parody, will be booted off.

Parody accounts are not uncommon on social media platforms, and in the wake of Musk’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Twitter and the changes that have swept through the company since then, several accounts have changed their name to Elon Musk in reaction to the billionaire’s decisions. Some of these accounts belong to celebrities and have been tweeted as “Elon Musk” after the new owner of the micro-blogging site informed that all users can have verified accounts – if they are willing to pay $8 per month for it.

And now, Musk’s retaliation comes in the form of a tweet that informs that going forward, all Twitter handles that engaged in impersonation but failed to specify that it is a “parody” account, will be permanently suspended. To add to this, no prior warning will be issued before the suspension of the accounts. In case of a change in the name, the account will lose the “verified checkmark” for a short while.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022



This decision about parody accounts isn’t a bluff, as Musk pointed out by banning the Twitter account of a US comedian. Kathy Griffin, the comedian in question, saw her account suspended (permanently) for changing her name to “Elon Musk.” She can, Musk assured, have her account back, but only “for $8.”

Griffin had tweeted about the US midterm elections, with a tweet saying, “After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life. I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right (They’re also sexy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen.”

“Gosh, if all these blue checkmarks start impersonating me to obliterate the power of my management it would be JUST LIKE a union strike, and I can’t be having that! It would TANK the value of my $44b investment REAL quick :(,” the billionaire had tweeted a few days prior to the announcement.

This is a deviation from Twitter’s long-standing practice of issuing warnings before they are taken off the platform. Musk informed that since “widespread verification” is on its way, there won’t be a prior warning, and that “this will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.” Additionally, it deviates from Musk’s words back in May 2022, soon after he had agreed to acquire Twitter, where the billionaire had argued against permanent suspensions of accounts from the platform.

For those who need a recap, Twitter Blue is the platform’s subscription service that lets subscribers enjoy access to premium features and perks – such as the “Edit Tweet” feature – in exchange for a monthly subscription. With Musk at the helm as the CEO and its “Complaint Hotline Operator,” Twitter Blue has been revamped and expanded and will provide users with the coveted “blue tick” verification mark if they agree to pay $8 per month. If already verified users wish to retain their Blue Tick, then they will have to pay the amount as well.