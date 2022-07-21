August seems to be the month of new devices. We earlier reported on Samsung’s “Unpacked” event on August 10, which will reportedly see devices like the company’s next-generation foldable smartphones roll out. Now, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that it will be unveiling its second global flagship smartphone of the year next month.

The curtains over the device in question – the OnePlus 10T 5G – will be lifted on August 3, just a week before Samsung’s “Unpacked” event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau informed the same in a post in the community forum, adding that the OxygenOS 13 will be launched on August 3 as well.

What makes this launch all the more exciting is that it is the first in-person launch by OnePlus in the past three years – the last one was in 2019 when the OnePlus 7T was launched. Of course, then came the pandemic, which caused businesses to go haywire and shift to virtual modes to hold their annual tech events.

So if you go and buy a ticket, then you will get a lot of goodies along with it, including the company’s Nord Buds. In case you cannot attend it physically, the launch will be live-streamed from 10 AM ET, and you can watch it on OnePlus’s YouTube channel or at its website.

Let us see what we can expect to see on the day of the launch, which will be held in New York City:

1. OnePlus 10T 5G

The device comes with the tagline “Evolve Beyond Speed,” which refers to the fact that the company is working to deliver not only speed but what it claims to be “smarter speed.”

“As you’ve probably noticed, the OnePlus 10T uses the same T nomenclature that has, since the debut of the OnePlus 3T, always represented a holistic performance upgrade. With the OnePlus 10T, we’re taking this concept to the next level – evolving the device’s upgrades beyond improvements to speed alone by leveraging new technologies to deliver key advancements to the OnePlus experience,” the post in the community forum read.

Said to come in two color options – Jade Green and Moonstone Black – the OnePlus 10T will have more power while consuming less power, courtesy of its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The chip is an extremely powerful one, which means that it fits with OnePlus’s statement that the device will offer users more power with less power consumption in order to improve overall efficiency.

Said to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support panel, the smartphone will reportedly also be equipped with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is also likely to come with a 4800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Coming to its cameras, the device is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP one. Last but not the least, it is likely to start at ₹49,999.

2. OxygenOS 13

While the latest version of OxygenOS will be rolling out alongside the OnePlus 10T, the operating system will first come to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Only later this year will the OnePlus 10T get the operating system.

The OxygenOS 13 will bring to the table a host of improvements to gaming, connectivity, customization, and others, according to the forum post.

“Our new operating system is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety. OxygenOS 13 retains OnePlus features you love, like our selection of always-on displays (AODs) and Zen Mode, with exciting optimizations and improvements,” the post read.