Popular battle royale game Fortnite has been absent from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store for a long time. Until now. Epic Games, in partnership with Microsoft, will be giving players the chance to play the game once again. This will be possible with its new partnership with MS, which will make Fortnite available on supported browser-enabled devices with Xbox Cloud Games (Beta).

“We’re partnering with Epic Games to make Fortnite available with Xbox Cloud Gaming, as we build on our commitment to use the power of the cloud to bring great games to more people across more devices,” announced Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a tweet.

With this, Fortnite becomes the first free-to-play title to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Players will now be able to play Fortnite on iOS, iPadOS, Android phones and tablets, as well as Windows PC (with internet access) with Xbox Cloud gaming for free in 26 countries (including Australia, Brazil, China, France, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Sweden, UK, and the US).

This partnership will benefit both companies. This will enable Epic Games to get its game back to the users who have been unable to play it for a long time (unless they had signed up for the closed beta of Nvidia’s GeForce NOW).

As for Microsoft, it will get more gamers using its Xbox. As of April 2022, lifetime unit sales of Xbox One consoles in North America reached 32.46 million. More than 10 million people around the world have streamed games through Xbox Cloud Gaming since its launch in 2020.

Excited to get your hands on the game once again? All you need is a Microsoft account and one of the devices mentioned above, no installation or prior memberships are needed. Simply go to Xbox.com/play on the web browser, sign in with your existing Microsoft account, and enjoy one of the most popular battle royale games and earn your next Victory Royale.

If you are eager to reap the fruits of Microsoft’s partnership with Epic Games, all you have to do is wait as Microsoft will evaluate feedback for now.

Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President and Head of Product, Xbox Cloud Gaming, said that eventually, Fortnite will be succeeded by more Free-to-Play games on Xbox Cloud Gaming to give gamers more choice in the games they play and the way they choose to play them. “At Xbox, we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission,” she wrote in a post.