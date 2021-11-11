Addiction to social media is a glaring problem that is mostly present in the younger generation, and this often impacts their social lives. Many social media platforms are thus looking into this problem, and Instagram’s latest feature may help users manage their screen time better.

Now, you can take a break from social media with Instagram’s new “Take a Break” feature. The company is testing a new feature that lets users take a brief hiatus after spending time on Instagram and scrolling through the feed. According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the feature will send reminders to users to take a break from using the app after either 10, 20, or 30 minutes, depending on their preferences, letting them know that they have spent quite some time on Instagram.

Mosseri announced the same on Twitter, adding that some users will see this feature this week across iOS and the best Android phones, and following successful tests, it will roll out for all users. The company has worked with third-party experts to gather advice and tips on how the feature could work.

However, this feature won’t be enabled by default – you will have to turn it on to receive in-app reminders. Mosseri said that the new feature is being developed with a “broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram,” and that similar features will be available in the future.

This does not come as a surprise, given that the company had been looking into the feature for quite some time. This also comes as Facebook reveals that it is aware that its apps are addictive for its users, and the new feature is an example of how Instagram was addressing issues related to its platform’s impact on the mental health of its users. According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of Global Affairs, Instagram has been preparing this and other features as a way to “nudge” teens away from the app from time to time and direct them away from potentially harmful content.