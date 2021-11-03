When one hears the word Netflix, the first thing that comes to mind is the multitude of movies and TV shows that the streaming service giant offers. Now, Netflix has ventured into a new horizon with its latest offering – video games.

That’s right, Netflix has launched five brand-new mobile games for its subscribers. While the launch is on Android, for now, Netflix says that they will be available on iOS later as well. You can find the games in the Netflix app.

The popularity of gaming has increased as the pandemic forced people to stay home, freeing up a lot of free time that was utilized either by watching movies or shows or by playing games. With competitors like Disney+ making the race tougher than ever, this could be the edge Netflix needs to stay one step ahead in the game (pun intended).

The five games are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up, some of which can be played offline. No additional fees will be charged for the mobile games on Netflix’s platform – all you need is a Netflix subscription. But what the most wonderful thing is that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases with the games. The games come in multiple languages (English is the default one) including Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil, and others.

On an Android tablet, you can select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. Once you reach your device limit, Netflix will let you know, following which you can free up a slot by signing out of devices that are not in use or deactivating them remotely on Netflix.com.

“Just like our series, films, and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead,” the company mentioned on its site, adding that they wanted to “build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

However, note that the games will not be available on the Kids profile – if you had entered a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, then that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.